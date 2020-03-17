Run on hand sanitiser, toilet paper and bleach amid panic-buying

Toilet paper, bleach and hand sanitiser — these are the products most sought after by Bay shoppers as they follow in the footsteps of residents in other countries who have been panic-buying for weeks.

Port Elizabeth Makro assistant manager Jerome Mitchell said customer numbers had more than doubled over the past few days as new coronavirus cases emerged — and surged further after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a state of disaster on Sunday night.

Mitchell said that the store, on average, had between 1,500 and 1,800 customers a day, but the numbers had now increased dramatically.

He said at least 4,500 shoppers visited the store on Monday.

“This was not your normal buying pattern, this is definitely panic-buying.

“The most popular items were toilet paper, hand sanitiser, handwash gels and cleaning aids such as bleach, Dettol, Handy Andy and a huge amount of canned food.

“We are in close contact with our head office in Johannesburg and they are seeing queues that snake twice around the shop.

“This just goes to show that this isn’t your normal kind of shopping,” Mitchell said.