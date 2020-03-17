Reserve Bank knows its responsibility during an epidemic — Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said he was in conversation with the SA Reserve Bank over how to respond to the economic effects of the coronavirus, and pleaded for an end to the pressure on the central bank to slash interest rates in response to the disease.

“The SA Reserve Bank knows its responsibilities in times of [an] epidemic. Don’t over-pressurise them,” Mboweni said on Monday.

“Leave the conversation to me and the governor of the Reserve Bank — it’s taking place, so don’t worry about that.”

Mboweni was speaking at a media conference, alongside a number of other ministers, outlining SA’s efforts to deal with the spread of the virus.

On Sunday evening, president Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national disaster in response to the pandemic, which began in Wuhan, China.