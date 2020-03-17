Parent at St Dominic’s Priory School tested negative for Covid-19
A parent at Port Elizabeth’s St Dominic’s Priory School has tested negative for coronavirus, this after being in contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.
Principal James Grant confirmed to HeraldLive on Tuesday morning that the parent received the test results this morning.
"As it was communicated that one of the parents from our school was in direct contact with a person with the virus, a test was done and came back negative," Grant said.
Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said there were no confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province.
He did not respond to questions regarding whether the St Dominic’s parent had been tested at Livingstone Hospital.
"The school had issued a statement to the public without consulting the department and I am in no position to comment about the matter," Kupelo said.
The Herald reported on Sunday that Theodor Herzl announced that all three of its Port Elizabeth schools — the pre-primary, primary and high school — would be shut, effective immediately.
Theodor Herzl principal John Alexander said they had taken the decision to shut the pre-primary, primary and high schools in Walmer with immediate effect due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.