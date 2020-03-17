Criminals using ‘coronamania’ to fleece the unwary

Cyber-criminals are exploiting coronavirus fears by offering bogus vaccines on fake websites according to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre.

To date, more than 60 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in SA — none of whom live in the Eastern Cape.

The virus has since led to several countries closing their borders to high-risk European countries in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

Acting Sabric CEO Susan Potgieter said fraudsters were using “coronamania” panic to spread the scams.

“Coronavirus scams exploit people’s concerns for their health and safety and pressure them into being tricked using social engineering.

“Social engineering is manipulative and exploits human vulnerability because criminals know that the weakest link in the information security chain is the human being,” she said.

Potgieter said that most of the scams were sent by e-mail and directed the user to authentic-looking websites.

“These new scams include spoofed e-mails offering products such as masks, or fake offerings of vaccines, leading to phishing websites.

“These e-mails come from seemingly realistic and reputable companies which manipulate people into clicking on links.

“Some of these websites prompt the user for personal information which ends up in the hands of cybercriminals.”

Phishing websites, also known as spoofed sites, are designed to look like a legitimate website and ultimately steal the users account password and confidential information.

“Cybercriminals are also using SMS phishing, more commonly known as SMishing, to trick victims into clicking on a link disguised as information on a coronavirus breakout in their area to steal their credentials.

“Some of these texts claim to provide free masks or pretend to be companies that have experienced delays in deliveries due to the coronavirus,” Potgieter said.

“Once criminals have the correct level of confidential information about a victim’s bank account, they can impersonate the victim and transact using the correct credentials but without authority.

“Though some spoofed e-mails can be difficult to identify, we urge bank clients to think twice before clicking on any link, even if an e-mail looks legitimate.

“Any suspicious e-mails should not be opened and are best deleted.”