Corona stigma leaves Eastern Cape woman in isolation

From Bizana to Belgium and then to the Bay, a woman who tested negative for Covid-19, on three separate occasions, says she is still being shunned by those around her and has even being dubbed “Rona” by family and friends.

“I was very nervous when the plane was about to land at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg when the pilot announced that there were health officials waiting for us when we disembarked,” a 27-year-old woman who asked to be kept anonymous, said.

The woman who is originally from Bizana, but now lives in Port Elizabeth said she was left feeling isolated when she arrived in SA after she returned from a 10-day holiday in the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

She said she was excited when her visa was approved for her holiday. She started preparing for the trip in June 2019, but her euphoria soon turned to anxiety upon her return to SA on March 5.

“I found out about the virus on the plane. We were first tested when we landed, then at passport control and I was tested again when I was in PE.

“I was so relieved when my results came back negative on all three occasions. I didn't feel any symptoms, but I did the third test just to satisfy people around me who thought the symptoms would start showing after three days.”