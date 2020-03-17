Checks to be set up at all Eastern Cape entry points
The Eastern Cape government is setting up checkpoints at all points of entry to the province, as well as field hospitals in rural areas, while the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has postponed 23 events, including the Easter weekend Splash Festival.
The provincial government and municipality were spurred into action after President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet put in strict measures to contain the deadly coronavirus when he declared a national disaster on Sunday.
A total of 62 people across the country have tested positive for the virus.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), while all the initial infections were of people who had travelled abroad, there have since been cases of local transmission of the novel COVID-19 virus.
The Eastern Cape has no confirmed cases, with 28 people tested in the province so far.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane said in Bhisho on Monday that his government was anxious about the virus reaching the province — particularly the rural areas.
“The issue of infrastructure in the province is a problem and this is why we’re nervous — that if this thing comes into our province, it’ll be very difficult to contain, knowing the set-up of our rural areas,” Mabuyane said.
He was speaking at a media conference, along with health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and legislature speaker Helen Sauls-August.
Mabuyane said checkpoints would be set up at all points of entry to the province, including roads, airports and ports.
Screening kits would be allocated to each checkpoint.
“We will use marquee facilities as field hospitals.
“We will assign professional nurses from the system to work in field hospitals to provide care to the patients.”
Mabuyane said 1,000 nursing assistants would be hired for 12 months while 2,000 professional nurses would be trained to deal with the virus.
“All health workers working on this pandemic will be given personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, gloves and plastic aprons to use.
“We are preparing hospitals to be ready for the treatment of severe cases.”
He said the province’s 38 laboratories would be used to test any suspected cases.
Because the Eastern Cape was strongly reliant on the manufacturing industry, Mabuyane said discussions were being held with industry leaders.
“There will be an inevitable effect on the economy. Almost 90% of products produced in the automotive sector are exported outside the country.
“We’ve got a plan to make sure measures the government has put in place will be followed.
“We don’t want to see people being jobless so consultations will take place and a more comprehensive response will follow,” the premier said.
Gomba said any supplies and equipment needed to battle the virus would be procured when needed.
As part of the state of disaster, the national government announced a number of drastic and urgent measures on Monday. These include:
- School closures from Wednesday until after the Easter weekend. This would affect nine school days. The new school calendar will see a reduction in the midyear holiday by a week and the September school holiday by three days;
- All universities were being encouraged to restrict contact lectures;
- Travel bans for those from China, Iran, Italy, France, Germany, the US, South Korea and the UK;
- People travelling from medium-risk countries, including Portugal, Hong Kong and Singapore, would require medical screening as part of their visa application to SA;
- Airports will not be closed but there will be heightened vigilance;
- A number of border posts have been closed;
- Funding will come from the country’s national disaster fund, which will be made available immediately; and
- Police may regulate the sale of alcohol and shutting bars and shebeens under the national state of disaster.
Meanwhile, 23 events in Nelson Mandela Bay have been postponed as a result of the pandemic.
The events were all supported by the municipality, but acting mayor ThsononoBuyeye said the city had no choice after Ramaphosa announced measures to contain the spread of the virus.
The events were meant to run from March 21 to May 9 and included the SPAR Women’s Challenge on Saturday, the Haval Muck Run from April 18 to 19 and the Fitch and Leeds Gin Festival on April 27.
Buyeye said municipal officials had met event organisers early on Monday and it had been decided to postpone the events.
“We met with the stakeholders of these events and it was agreed to postpone them,” he said.
“Our tourism and sporting industries will be heavily affected by this,” he said.
Buyeye said it was too early to tell how badly the coronavirus would affect the city’s economy.
“This is clearly a disaster but we don’t have all the answers just yet — we are working on mitigating the effects that do come.
“It is almost Easter and we know people converge together for this weekend.
“We will be speaking to religious leaders to explain in more detail the dangers of mass gatherings.”
He said a forum would be established that included various event organisers, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry, religious leaders and medical doctors to ensure the municipality kept abreast of the situation and acted quickly.
“This forum will look at all aspects, including cruise ships due to dock in the city.”
Buyeye said speaker Buyelwa Mafaya had written to the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs to find out if council meetings should be postponed.
“We are meant to pass our draft budget soon, according to government regulations, so we will wait for the department to advise us on what to do.”
He said the forum would also determine how to police gatherings of more than 100 people, including funerals.
The municipality would formulate an action plan to start an “aggressive” campaign to raise awareness on the virus.
Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said 15 people had tested negative in Nelson Mandela Bay so far.
