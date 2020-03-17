Checks to be set up at all Eastern Cape entry points

The Eastern Cape government is setting up checkpoints at all points of entry to the province, as well as field hospitals in rural areas, while the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has postponed 23 events, including the Easter weekend Splash Festival.

The provincial government and municipality were spurred into action after President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet put in strict measures to contain the deadly coronavirus when he declared a national disaster on Sunday.

A total of 62 people across the country have tested positive for the virus.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), while all the initial infections were of people who had travelled abroad, there have since been cases of local transmission of the novel COVID-19 virus.

The Eastern Cape has no confirmed cases, with 28 people tested in the province so far.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said in Bhisho on Monday that his government was anxious about the virus reaching the province — particularly the rural areas.

“The issue of infrastructure in the province is a problem and this is why we’re nervous — that if this thing comes into our province, it’ll be very difficult to contain, knowing the set-up of our rural areas,” Mabuyane said.

He was speaking at a media conference, along with health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and legislature speaker Helen Sauls-August.

Mabuyane said checkpoints would be set up at all points of entry to the province, including roads, airports and ports.

Screening kits would be allocated to each checkpoint.

“We will use marquee facilities as field hospitals.

“We will assign professional nurses from the system to work in field hospitals to provide care to the patients.”

Mabuyane said 1,000 nursing assistants would be hired for 12 months while 2,000 professional nurses would be trained to deal with the virus.

“All health workers working on this pandemic will be given personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, gloves and plastic aprons to use.

“We are preparing hospitals to be ready for the treatment of severe cases.”

He said the province’s 38 laboratories would be used to test any suspected cases.

Because the Eastern Cape was strongly reliant on the manufacturing industry, Mabuyane said discussions were being held with industry leaders.

“There will be an inevitable effect on the economy. Almost 90% of products produced in the automotive sector are exported outside the country.

“We’ve got a plan to make sure measures the government has put in place will be followed.

“We don’t want to see people being jobless so consultations will take place and a more comprehensive response will follow,” the premier said.

Gomba said any supplies and equipment needed to battle the virus would be procured when needed.

As part of the state of disaster, the national government announced a number of drastic and urgent measures on Monday. These include: