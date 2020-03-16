Resilient Granny Smith train back on the tracks

PREMIUM

After an absence of more than two decades, the famed Granny Smith locomotive will soon be chugging its way along the same tracks it once frequented.



The 71-year-old steam train was presented to a select group of stakeholders and municipal and railway officials who were ferried along the tracks from the Humerail depot to Kings Beach and then all the way to the airport — where a new loop has been installed. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.