Resilient Granny Smith train back on the tracks
After an absence of more than two decades, the famed Granny Smith locomotive will soon be chugging its way along the same tracks it once frequented.
The 71-year-old steam train was presented to a select group of stakeholders and municipal and railway officials who were ferried along the tracks from the Humerail depot to Kings Beach and then all the way to the airport — where a new loop has been installed. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.