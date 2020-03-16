PE cops nab burglary suspects after crashing car

Two suspected burglars were caught after breaking into Pep Stores, mere metres away from police officials who were refilling their vehicle at a nearby petrol station.

The bust came after two police officers standing at a petrol station in Durban Road at about 11.15pm on Sunday were alerted to men walking down the road carrying large bags.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the policemen went to look and saw the suspects running away.

The suspects got into a Ford Ikon.

“The police members went to their vehicle and began following the Ford. As they approached it, the car accelerated.

“A car chase then ensued after the driver refused to pull over,” she said.

“The car chase went down Durban Road towards Holland Park, with the Ikon trying to weave in and out of various streets at high speed.”

Janse van Rensburg said the driver of the Ikon eventually lost control and veered off the road at the intersection of McHardy and Larch avenues in Holland Park.

“The vehicle collided into the fence of a primary school,” she said.

“The suspects grabbed some of the bags and ran in different directions.

A foot chase ensued and two suspects, aged 30 and 37, were arrested.