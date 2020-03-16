New Missionvale church hall a community milestone

After being crammed into a zinc structure for almost two decades, the Missionvale United Congregational Church finally realised its vision of opening a complete concrete structure built by a community of generous hearts and hands.

The new church opened its doors at the weekend, with a dedication service for the building and festivities celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Congregation members and leaders of various Nelson Mandela Bay churches gathered to celebrate the Missionvale church.

For about 20 years since its parting from the regional Roselane Congregation in Uitenhage, the Missionvale church has been gathering in a shack structure on Seedats Ground in Missionvale Road.

Before building the shack, it operated from a nearby house that is no longer there.

The new building is on the same property.

Reverend Freddie Bott said the building was a community project and manifested as a result of the community coming together.

“We relied heavily on the community’s open hearts and open hands for assistance because it would not have been possible for us to do it alone.

“And since this is the only hall in this area, it will be useful to the community as they also used our old structure for functions,” Bott said.

The building had been under construction since 2018, thanks to donations from community members, members and friends of the church as well as the congregation’s fundraising initiatives.

Church secretary Jannie Mathyese said they would hire out the church hall, at a fee of a “small donation” to community members for events such as weddings, concerts and funeral services.

The church would also start a soup kitchen initiative in due course, Mathyese said.

“We want the people of Missionvale to feel welcome here, whether they are members of this church or not.

“We will also be starting a soup kitchen for the community because there are many children in Missionvale who do not have a proper home and who don’ know what they will eat on most days.

“We’re looking at having the soup kitchen at least once a week,” Mathyese said.

He said it was one of the church’s values to positively impact and become one with the community.

“We cannot just be on our own and not reach out to the community.”

As Mathyese spoke to The Herald on Monday morning, community and church members were cleaning the hall and installing locks while Bott was building kitchen cupboards.

The hall can seat about 1,000 congregation members and comprises of a kitchen and men and women’s toilets.

With the number of church members now standing at about 100 members, Bott said they hoped the numbers would grow.

Mathyese said the church still needed donations to build a fence and a children’s sitting area, among other finishing touches.