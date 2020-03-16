Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown

A Grade R pupil at Richards Bay Primary School in northern KwaZulu-Natal has tested positive for Covid-19.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu confirmed the school was on lockdown after 17 pupils in the same class began showing potential symptoms of infection.

"We can confirm one Grade R leaner from Richards Bay Primary tested positive. We understand her mother works at one of the banks and deals with the foreign exchange of money."

Mshengu said the mother of the girl had also tested positive and would have subsequently passed the virus to her daughter, who tested positive on Sunday.