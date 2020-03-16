28 people in Eastern Cape test negative for coronavirus

Twenty-eight people have tested negative for the novel coronavirus in the Eastern Cape since the outbreak of the virus.

This is according to Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, who said the latest result came back negative on Saturday for an Italian man visiting East London.

“He was in the city and staying at a hotel. He showed symptoms of the coronavirus,” he said.

However, Kupelo said the man was released after being tested while in quarantine for 48 hours at Life St Dominic's Hospital.

He said 15 people had tested negative in Nelson Mandela Bay so far.

“The testing has been done as a result of hysteria created about the virus. We urge people to stop spreading bogus voice notes about people testing positive for the coronavirus.”

Kupelo said the department was investigating a Mthatha doctor who sent out such a voice message that did the rounds on social media

“He is being investigated for this. People should know better than spreading fake news,” he said.