28 people in Eastern Cape test negative for coronavirus
Twenty-eight people have tested negative for the novel coronavirus in the Eastern Cape since the outbreak of the virus.
This is according to Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, who said the latest result came back negative on Saturday for an Italian man visiting East London.
“He was in the city and staying at a hotel. He showed symptoms of the coronavirus,” he said.
However, Kupelo said the man was released after being tested while in quarantine for 48 hours at Life St Dominic's Hospital.
He said 15 people had tested negative in Nelson Mandela Bay so far.
“The testing has been done as a result of hysteria created about the virus. We urge people to stop spreading bogus voice notes about people testing positive for the coronavirus.”
Kupelo said the department was investigating a Mthatha doctor who sent out such a voice message that did the rounds on social media
“He is being investigated for this. People should know better than spreading fake news,” he said.
Nelson Mandela Bay has ramped up measures to counter the deadly coronavirus as the outbreak continues to spread across the globe. Read more: https://bit.ly/2VTQvHg
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on Sunday and announced sweeping measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, including travel restrictions on foreigners from hard-hit countries, a ban on mass gatherings of more than 100 people and the closure of schools.
The cabinet anticipated the pandemic would have a “significant and potentially lasting” impact on the economy and was finalising a package of measures to mitigate its impact, he said.
“In the last few weeks we have seen a dramatic decline in economic activity in our trading partners, a sudden drop in tourism and severe instability across global markets,” he said in an address broadcast on national television.
As of Sunday the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 had risen to 61 and included cases of local transmission, he said.
The government will close more than half of its 72 ports of entry on Monday, including 35 land ports and two seaports, and is discouraging all non-essential travel in SA, particularly by air, rail or bus.
Schools will close on March 18, and will remain shut until after the Easter weekend.