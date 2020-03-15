Wits medical students encouraged to self-quarantine as classmate tests positive for coronavirus

The student had attended classes on Monday and Tuesday before undergoing self-quarantine from Wednesday.

The national health department said it was aware that the Wits student had tested positive, but that because the test was conducted by a private laboratory, it was waiting for confirmation from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.

“Once the result are available, a formal announcement will be made,” said minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, Wits said classes would continue online, with assistance being offered to students in residences who will need to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days.

The students will receive monitoring and testing.

Earlier, Wits management had said it was yet to decide whether it would continue with the graduation ceremonies and other major events scheduled to take place in the next few days.

“[The university] will make considered decisions based on the latest data available and the advice of experts in the field. We will keep you updated,” the post read.