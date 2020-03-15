WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on coronavirus
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation about decisions taken during a special cabinet meeting on measures to tackle the coronavirus. This as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased by 13 to 51. All the new cases relate to people who have travelled across Europe. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and also #SABCNews on Social Media.
South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, will address the nation on the outcomes of the special cabinet meeting on the coronavirus outbreak this evening.
The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in SA has increased to 51.
The health department announced an increase of 13 patients on Sunday morning — from 38 cases recorded on Saturday.
The health ministry announced that seven of the new cases were in Gauteng, five in the Western Cape and one in KwaZulu-Natal.