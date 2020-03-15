PE’s St Dominic’s Priory School on high alert for COVID-19

Port Elizabeth’s St Dominic’s Priory School is on high alert after a parent of two pupils at the school came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Principal Grant James said he was informed on Sunday morning by one parent that their spouse had been in direct contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced all schools in SA would be closed from Wednesday as a measure to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Earlier on Sunday, Theodor Herzl announced that all three of its Port Elizabeth schools — the pre-primary, primary and high school — would be shut effective immediately.

Grant said the affected parent would be tested on Monday to see if they had been infected too.

“It can take up to 48 hours for the test to be completed,” James said.

“Their children are in the intermediate phase (grades 4-7) and will not be attending school,” he said.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province.

He did not respond to questions if a St Dominic’s parent had been tested at Livingstone Hospital.

Theodor Herzl principal John Alexander said they had taken the decision to shut the pre-primary, primary and high school in Walmer with immediate effect due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Theodor Herzl schools’ priority in the light of the announcement by the school board is to communicate the closure as rapidly as possible.

“Needless to say, probably not all parents and children will receive this communication and therefore some will arrive at school [on Monday].”

Alexander said in that event, parents and children would be advised to return home.