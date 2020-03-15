Mbizana student shocked by lax attitude at OR Tambo

A Mbizana man who this week returned from China via Abu Dhabi and Kenya is dismayed by how SA is handling the coronavirus at the country’s international entry points.



Lwando Mtwa, 21, returned to SA on Tuesday after Hebei University in China, where he is enrolled, indefinitely suspended the academic programme due to the pandemic...

