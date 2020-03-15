Forgotten Olympic hero Josia Thugwane steps into the limelight again
When Josia Thugwane came to the end of briefly narrating his inspirational Olympic story, there was barely a dry eye in the room.
His remarkable feat of overcoming the odds to win a marathon gold medal at the Olympic Games in Atlanta 24 years ago remains one of the proudest sporting moments for SA...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.