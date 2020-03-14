Land Rover supports decision to cancel Cape Epic due to concerns over coronavirus

Land Rover, the official vehicle and route partner for the Absa Cape Epic, said on Saturday it fully supports the race organisers’ decision not to continue with this week’s event.

On Friday, the organisers of the annual event which was scheduled to start in Cape Town on Sunday and end in Paarl on March 22, announced that it would no longer go ahead due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Out of concern for the health and safety of our riders and other stakeholders, following recent advice received from the Western Cape Government, we have no choice but to cancel the 2020 Absa Cape Epic due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic,” the organisers said.