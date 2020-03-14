Jeffreys Bay woman fights off robber who slashed her mother’s fingers

A manhunt is under way for at least one suspect after a vicious home attack on two women in Jeffreys Bay in the early hours of Friday morning.

The injured women were hospitalised with lacerations after the man gained entry to their house in the suburb of Wavecrest.

“It is alleged that the suspect(s) gained entry to their premises and attacked both females. It is not clear if any items were taken and both victims sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital in the area,” police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said.

L’Lani Hartley said in a post on Facebook that her mother and grandmother were the victims.

“Today my whole life turn[ed] upside down,” she wrote.