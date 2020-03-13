Why DA’s takeover bid failed

PREMIUM

It was the fear of having suspended city boss Johann Mettler back at the helm of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality that spurred on United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila to back down at the last minute from plans to elect a new government.



This is according to four ANC councillors, who said their party leaders convinced Mtsila to withdraw his name from the petition to convene Thursday’s special sitting by telling him that Mettler would target some of the United Front’s regional leaders in the employ of the city...

