'We are leaving nothing to chance,' says Mkhize as 121 South Africans in China prepare for homecoming

He said that from the moment the final inspection was done, the entire area was now in total lockdown.

“No one, I repeat no one, will be allowed past this gate from now until the quarantine period is over. We appeal to the public not to come here,” he said.

Declining to say when the South Africans would land in SA, he said reports that they had received from the evacuation team were good.

“The evacuation team is in high spirits. Things are flowing smoothly and we are on track to bring our people home.

“There is a team on the ground in Wuhan and those who are coming home are being taken to a centralised area. From there they will be screened by the Chinese health authorities before they board the aircraft.

“They will again be screened by our staff. Special seating arrangements have been made and everyone will be allocated specific seats. Families will be kept together. There will also be an isolation facility aboard the aircraft,” he said.

Mkhize assured the country that the transportation of those being brought back to SA was being done in line with international best health practices.

“We are leaving nothing to chance,” he said.