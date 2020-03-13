'My mom is my hero': Jeffreys Bay woman fights off robber who slashed fingers

A manhunt is under way for at least one suspect after a vicious home attack on two women in Jeffreys Bay in the early hours of Friday morning.

The injured women were hospitalised with lacerations after the man gained entry to their house in the suburb of Wavecrest.

“It is alleged that the suspect(s) gained entry to their premises and attacked both females. It is not clear if any items were taken and both victims sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital in the area,” said police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart.

L’Lani Hartley said in a post on Facebook that her mother and grandmother were the victims.

“Today my whole life turn[ed] upside down,” she wrote.

She had called her mother on Thursday night to confirm a sleepover and movies the next evening.

“And then [a friend] phoned me at 2:44am saying my mom and gran have been attacked in their home,” she wrote.

“My gran got choked on her bed with a hard stick or metal type thing and while she's fighting back screaming, he cut my gran's fingers where the pinkie’s nerve is completely off.”

She said her mother ran to the room and tried to fight off the assailant but was stabbed in the head and face, leaving a deep laceration under her bottom lip.

“My mom's doggy came barking and the man ran out the back where he came in. If my mom was not there my gran would have been dead today. My mom is my hero.

“God saved the only family I have tonight and for that I'm eternally grateful,” she wrote.

She appealed for help to find alternative accommodation for her mother and grandmother.

TimesLIVE has reached out to Hartley through Facebook and by phone.

Pictures accompanying the post depicted her mother with stitches across the middle of her head and a bloodied face.

Her grandmother was photographed sitting in a wheelchair, holding her bandaged hand and wearing blood-soaked clothing.

“Jeffreys Bay detectives are investigating and following up on all possible leads. No arrests were made and anyone who might be able to help with any information is requested to contact Det-Capt Vic Starbuck on 042 200 6600,” said Swart.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said “crimes against vulnerable members of the community remain a priority for the SAPS”.