Ironman Africa championship postponed to November amid coronavirus fears

The Ironman Africa Championships which was scheduled for March 29 has been postponed until November in the wake of the global coronavirus scare.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognise that the postponement may come as a disappointment, but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future,” Ironman SA spokesperson Siya Ndzimande said on Friday.

The championship will now be held on November 15.

The decision comes on the same day the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality met with officials from the Eastern Cape department of health to discuss the event.

“In alignment with the provincial department of health, and due to the force majeure COVID-19 pandemic, Ironman race officials in conjunction with local authorities have decided to postpone the 2020 Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay, originally scheduled for March 29, to November 15,” Ndzimande said.

“Athletes that are registered for the event will receive an e-mail with further details.”