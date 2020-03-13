In all the turmoil, motorists can be grateful for plunge in April fuel prices

Rand weakness against the US dollar has paled into insignificance against the fuel price bonanza caused by the huge retreat of international petroleum prices, setting the stage for large reductions in fuel prices at month end.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The current data show petrol down by up to R1.11 a litre, diesel by R1.10 and illuminating paraffin by R1.18.

However, these declines must be weighed against the 25c increases in the fuel levies announced by the finance minister in February which come into effect on April 1.

The outlook based on the current data, with the levy adjustments taken into account, is for a decrease of up to 86c a litre for petrol, and up to 85c a litre for diesel.

The levies are not applied to paraffin.

“As the spread of the Covid-19 virus accelerates across the globe, world financial markets have plunged, with capital fleeing to safe havens. The rand has been sharply weaker against the dollar on this trend,” the AA says.

“However, this has happened side-by-side with Saudi Arabia's decision to break ranks with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec). Not only has Saudi Arabia slashed its crude prices, it has also increased production substantially.”