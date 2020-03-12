Weight of sadness: baboon moms carry dead babies for days

Baboon mothers living in the wild carry their dead infants for up to 10 days, according to a new study.



Lead researcher Alecia Carter, who examined 12 cases of chacma baboon infant deaths in Namibia, said the strongest theory for why mothers do this is that they are managing their grief...

