WATCH | Prisoners filmed drinking, partying and browsing social media behind bars

A video has emerged showing three prisoners drinking wine, playing music and browsing social media on their cellphones inside their Mdantsane prison cell.

The department of correctional services has launched an investigation into how the three smuggled the contraband into the cell.

DispatchLIVE has established that one of the prisoners in the video is Moses Xashimba — a senior East London magistrate’s court clerk who was sentenced to five years in prison for charging citizens thousands of rand for free documents, such as letters of executorship and letters of authority.

Xashimba, who worked at the deceased estate services point, was sent to prison by magistrate Twanett Olivier on November 29 last year after he pleaded guilty to fleecing each victim of between R5,000 and R14,000 for the free documents.