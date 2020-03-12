She brought gun to house to shoot me — Boto

PREMIUM

A doctor accused of shooting his wife in the face because he believed she was having an affair, now claims he tried to assist the wounded woman as she lay in a pool of her own blood, but she refused his help.



Mkhuseli Boto says it was his young wife, also a medical doctor, who brought the silver firearm into the Summerstrand family home in August last year with the intention to shoot him...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.