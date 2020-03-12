Police probe stabbing of pupil at Port Elizabeth school

A case of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm has been opened against an 11-year-old Port Elizabeth boy who allegedly stabbed a classmate with a pair of scissors before launching an attack on a teacher who tried to intervene.



The mother of the 12-year-old who was stabbed at Greenville Primary School in Bethelsdorp on the morning of March 5 said she had been horrified to hear her son had been stabbed at school — a place she believed should be safe. ..

