NMU shifts focus to entrepreneurship

With unemployment on the rise in SA, the Nelson Mandela University plans to transform its curriculum and reposition the institution so it will become more entrepreneurial.

As one of the steps towards this goal, the university’s department of student governance and development held a dialogue with leaders in business education from various SA institutions and NMU students on Wednesday.

The dialogue explored ways NMU could transform its operations to allow for a more conducive environment for entrepreneurship.

It was led by panellists including Durban University of Technology social entrepreneurship director Dr Poppet Pillay, NMU business management lecturer and researcher Dr Riyaadh Lillah, Rhodes Business School associate professor Tshidi Mohapeloa and NMU Business School director Dr Randall Jonas.

Pillay said staff who aligned with the vision of out-of-the-box thinking were essential to achieving an entrepreneurial institution.

While students actions played a pivotal role in shaping their future, Pillay advised that a closer look at the staff’s own thinking be taken.

“Staff themselves need to be geared towards dealing with this change.

“I know a lot of staff who have been teaching entrepreneurship who haven’t been entrepreneurs themselves and don’t even [possess entrepreneurial thinking].

“We need staff — whether in engineering or maths — to become involved in initiating thinking out of the box if we want entrepreneurial universities,” Pillay said.

Mohapeloa said it was time universities adopted an approach to higher learning that produced employers and not employees.

