New Saturday School a boost for PE pupils

Port Elizabeth pupils from under-resourced schools are set to reap the benefits of science, technology, engineering and mathematics education through a new Saturday School programme introduced in the city at the weekend.

Dimension Data has extended its Saturday School programme — which has been operational in Gauteng for more than two decades — to reach grade 11 and 12 pupils in Nelson Mandela Bay, with classes focused on mathematics and science.

The Port Elizabeth leg of the programme will benefit 21 pupils from five Nelson Mandela Bay schools located in various townships around the Bay, with plans to expand the programme in the future.

Dimension Data Eastern Cape regional executive Andrew Meyer said: “Dimension Data Eastern Cape is excited to expand the life-changing influence the Saturday School has had on young pupils in Gauteng to our province.

“We are looking forward to many more years of success and many more pupils benefiting from the supplemental learning to their school curricula.”

The lessons will kick off at the Port Elizabeth Dimension data offices on March 14 and will be held weekly.

The pupils will be transported to and from the lessons, and will be provided with stationery and food.

The lessons, which will run from 8.30am to 4pm, will be conducted by qualified teachers from Walmer High School, Ethembeni Enrichment Centre and KwaMagxaki High School.

Dimension Data Saturday School programme manager, Shakes Makgalemane, said the initiative had started out with just 11 pupils and, to date, had expanded to reach more than 2,000.

“Saturday School has contributed immensely to the development of our youth.

“Our pupils come from humble beginnings to become role models to their peers and in society,” Makgalemane said.



Dimension Data Middle East and Africa CEO Grant Bodley said the Port Elizabeth launch was one of many to follow in different parts of SA, from 2021.

The Saturday School programme had been operating in Gauteng for more than 21 years, maintaining a 100% pass rate and helping produce accountants, entrepreneurs, microbiologists and engineers, among other professionals, Makgalemane said.

“The primary objective of Saturday School is to bridge the gap between under-resourced schools and private schools in terms of quality and output.

“I believe in the Saturday School programme because it speaks to true transformation among individuals and makes a meaningful impact to our society,” Makgalemane said.