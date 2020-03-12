Insults turn to cheers as Springboks return to Nelson Mandela Bay

Springboks, you are forgiven!

That was the collective voice of residents from Uitenhage and the northern areas on Wednesday when members of the victorious Rugby World Cup-winning team made their way back to Nelson Mandela Bay after a tour in November had left many fans bitterly disappointed.

The original victory tour, which started at the City Hall on November 10, was meant to pass through Stanford Road, but time constraints put paid to that, to the dismay of large numbers of fans.

Several other stops, including the Kamesh Road and Acacia Avenue “four way” — a popular gathering point in Rosedale, Uitenhage — were also skipped when the tour deviated from the scheduled route.

Thousands of Bok supporters were left disappointed after they had waited in the cold and rain, with many saying those living in “coloured areas” had once again been snubbed.

But the mood was jubilant on Wednesday, when key members of the all-conquering SA team returned to the city to make it up to the fans.

Ecstatic Rosedale resident Anglique Uithaler she never imagined that the Springbok captain — the Bay’s own Siya Kolisi — would one day be sitting “five steps outside my yard”.

“This is an amazing feeling. I’m a New Zealand supporter but today I’m here to support ... because they represent South Africa,” Uithaler said.

“I love that they came to communities in the location.

“There’s a lot of shooting in ‘four way’ because of gangsters. It was really nice to have the kids take their focus away from the gangs.

“They don’t have a lot of role models here [so] to see their role models today really made their day.”

Only two members of the Cup-winning Bok squad — Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi — as well as assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, attended Wednesday’s “apology tour” but this did not deter scores of ecstatic fans who lined the streets to greet their heroes.

After the November tour, Eastern Province Rugby Union general manager Thando Manana called on the Springboks to return to the city.

This after Khoi and San activist Christian Martin locked staff members out of the union’s offices at 7am on November 11, demanding to know why the Bok tour had not included the northern areas and “four way”.