From first reports to man in critical condition: how coronavirus has changed life in SA
On Thursday, the health ministry confirmed four new Covid-19 infections after testing more than 500 people, bringing the number of confirmed cases in SA to 17.
Here’s how coronavirus has changed life in the country.
First confirmed case
A 38-year-old man visited Italy with his wife in February.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the man, from KwaZulu-Natal, tested positive for the virus soon after returning.
“ They were part of a group of 10 people and arrived back in SA on March 1.
“The patient consulted a private general practitioner on March 3, with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough. The practice nurse took swabs and delivered these to the testing laboratory,” Mkhize said.
Six more cases confirmed
In less than a week, Mkhize confirmed six more cases.
He said a further four people were part of the group that returned from Italy. The first three patients were also from the group, which included three people from KZN and one from Gauteng.
Panic-buying
Hand sanitisers, hand wipes, face masks and disinfectants have been flying off the shelves since the outbreak was confirmed.
Dis-Chem's national clinic manager, Lizeth Kruger, told the Sunday Times that the national chain had sold more hand sanitisers, hand wipes and medical face masks than it had in six months.
“People just panicked and started stocking up. I witnessed a shopper purchasing about 50 hand sanitisers and a trolley full of face masks. Social media fake news also didn't help the situation, as people just started buying.”
Coronavirus tests
On Monday, Lancet Laboratories announced it would allow private tests for Covid-19.
According to the Sunday Times, the test would cost about R1,200 and was open to people who had been referred by a doctor.
EWN reported that Lancet Laboratories had since clarified that the cost was R1,400.
Many citizens argued that those who couldn't afford it would suffer.
Another six cases
In the additional six cases, four of those infected are in Gauteng.
One is a 33-year-old woman, who returned from Italy on March 1. Then there is a couple, aged 34 and 33, who travelled to Germany and returned to SA on March 9. The fourth is a 57-year-old man, who travelled to Austria and Italy. He returned to SA on March 9.
The remaining patients are a 40-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal, who travelled to Portugal and returned to SA on March 7, and a 36-year-old man from the Western Cape, who travelled to multiple countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Turkey. He returned to SA on March 9.
Critical conditions
One of the Gauteng patients is in a “critical condition”.
Four new cases
On Thursday, the health ministry announced that SA had 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
One is a 38-year-old man from Durban who travelled to the UK and returned to SA on March 7.
There is a 27-year-old woman from Mpumalanga who travelled to the US. She also returned to SA on March 7.
A 43-year-old man from Johannesburg who travelled to New York, via Dubai, and returned to SA on March 8 has also tested positive.
The fourth is a 32-year-old man who came into contact with a Chinese businessman.
“This is the first case of local transmission, as all others have been by patients who had travelled abroad,” said health ministry spokesperson Lwazi Manzi.