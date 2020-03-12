Five Sassa employees in KZN arrested for fraud

Five SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees in KwaZulu-Natal have been nabbed for alleged fraud by the Hawks.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said members from the Durban serious corruption investigation unit arrested the five on Wednesday.

“The suspects were arrested in different offices around Pietermaritzburg after an intensive prosecution-guided investigation by the task team comprised of Hawks members, Sassa investigators and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“The five allegedly processed old-age grants in Mooi River local office and bank accounts were opened in the Western Cape.”

Mhlongo said the five are expected to appear in the Mooi River magistrate's court on Thursday.