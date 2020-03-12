Desperate Motherwell patients turned away from clinic
A Port Elizabeth woman barred from entering a Motherwell clinic — along with heavily pregnant women and frail new mothers with tiny babies — collapsed twice on Wednesday as nurses repeatedly told them the clinic was full for the day.
..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.