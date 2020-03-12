Data may now be cheaper but it still ‘expires’. This is why
Vodacom’s announcement that it is to drop monthly data prices by 30% across all monthly data bundles for contract and prepaid customers from April 1 has revived calls for an end to the much-maligned practice of data expiry.
“How is this a ‘good deal’, Vodacom?” Lance Witten tweeted. “If you can sell data at R19, how is it only valid for a day? It’s not milk. It can’t expire.”..
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.