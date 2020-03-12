Court battle over desalination plant leaves residents high and dry
A recent court order halting the construction of a much needed desalination plant to supplement the water supply to Port Alfred, has left residents high and dry with the town receiving about half its daily water requirements.
With taps running dry on a daily basis, Port Alfred Residents and Ratepayers Association (Parra) chair Dawie van Wyk said it had become a dire situation with little or no solution in place...
