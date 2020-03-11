Woolworths in talks to settle music royalty music debacle with Sampra

Retail giant Woolworths is in talks with the South African Performance Rights Association (Sampra) to renew its licence to play local music in its stores.

This comes after the retailer faced major backlash from SA artists and the public after Sampra announced that, from the beginning of February, Woolworths would apparently no longer play copyright-protected music.

“We hope to relicense Woolworths by the end of this week. Woolworths have reiterated their commitment to the South African music industry,” Sampra CEO Pfanani Lishivha said .

According to chief stakeholder officer (CSO) of the association Tiyani Maluleke, the music licence Sampra had with Woolies expired at the beginning of January.

“The supplier that provides Woolies with music in their stores advised us that they would no longer be renewing their licence and would be playing royalty-free music with effect from February 1,” she said last week.