WATCH | Coughs upset taxi passengers amid coronavirus fears

By Rethabile Radebe - 11 March 2020
SA public transport users are being extra cautious.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile

Public transport users are becoming increasingly cautious about the coronavirus.

In video footage on social media, a woman passenger in a taxi starts to panic when another commuter coughs.

“Close your mouth when you cough, dammit,” the woman says in Zulu.

Another voice in the taxi asks passengers to give the sickly commuter a tissue to cover their mouth when they cough.

As health practitioners try to find a cure for the virus, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed six new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

This has elevated the number of cases in the country to 13.

Those who have tested positive all travelled from affected countries.

“At this time there is no indication that Covid-19 is circulating widely in South Africa,” the National Institute of Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday.

