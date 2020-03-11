Three pupils killed in horrific Gauteng crash were siblings

The Gauteng education department has revealed the identities of three pupils who died in an accident on the R553 Golden Highway in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

The collision — between a taxi and light motor vehicle — claimed the lives of 12 people, including the three pupils, who were siblings.

“All of them belong to one family,” said acting education MEC Jacob Mamabolo, who visited Robertsham Primary School on Wednesday afternoon.

The pupils were identified as Aiden Goodall, who was in grade 1, Lashay Goodall, in grade 5, and Learyn Goodall, in grade 6.

When the incident occurred, the pupils had been on their way to school using a private vehicle, a Toyota Avanza. The driver of the Avanza also died in the crash.