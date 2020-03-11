Meet your street vendor: Moses September

How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? Seven years.

What time do you get to work? 4am

Do you have regular customers? Yes.

How did you come about the role of selling newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor.

What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? The smiles on the people’s faces.

Who or what is the most important thing to you? My family.

What are your hobbies? Running.

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes.

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes.

What is your favorite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? Nal'ibali.

Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No.

Who is your favourite sports team? Barcelona.

What is your favorite food? Liver.