Life-size Madiba sculpture planned for Shark Rock Pier

A life-size sculpture of Nelson Mandela is planned for Shark Rock Pier in Port Elizabeth in time for the summer season.

The project passed its first hurdle on Tuesday when councillors who serve on the economic development, tourism and agriculture committee gave the go-ahead for it.

It is, however, up to the council to endorse it before it can go ahead.

The statue is not part of the proposed Tower of Light precinct development that will include a 27-storey tribute to honour Mandela at St George’s Park.

The municipality hopes the R1.8m sculpture for Shark Rock Pier — likely to be designed by well-known artist Andre Prinsloo — will be a quick win to boost the city’s tourism offering.

Prinsloo, an alumni of Nelson Mandela University who also designed the 9m Nelson Mandela statue at the Union Buildings, has been suggested as the sculptor for the project, according to a report tabled at the committee meeting.

“The Shark Rock Pier is a popular spot [for] both locals and visitors, and adding a Nelson Mandela stature will add great value and experience,” economic development, tourism and agriculture executive director Anele Qaba said in a written report.

“The standing pose will be open and characteristic of Nelson Mandela’s public demeanour, and the head instantly recognisable as Nelson Mandela.

“The age of the figure should be indeterminate.”

The report further recommended that councillors consider renaming the pier after the global icon, who died in 2013.

Prinsloo, according to the report, would work with NMU through a memorandum of understanding between the university and the Mandela Bay Development Agency.

Along with help from 26 NMU students, Prinsloo would be expected to develop a preliminary model, create the life-size sculpture and ready it for installation.

The students would visit his studio in Pretoria to help carry out the work.

The city hopes to have the project wrapped up before the start of the 2020 summer season.

Committee chair Marlon Daniels said the city desperately needed more attractions.

“We are all quick to pack our bags and make our way to other destinations to view their tourist attractions.

“For once, let us agree that the city needs its own tourist attraction,” he said.

DA councillor Renaldo Gouws requested that Qaba look at replicating at Shark Rock Pier the giant yellow picture frames set up in locations around Cape Town.

“This is the perfect location for such a statue. However, we need a giant frame put up that includes the name of the city.”

This, he said, would allow people to see the location when pictures were posted online.

ANC councillor Mazangwandile Dano said it was difficult to accept the statue being erected in Summerstrand, but he understood the rationale behind the location.

“I must be realistic,” Dano said.

“People go to the beachfront for leisure.”

DA councillor Jonathan Lawack said he wanted residents to realise that the budget for the statue came from the economic development, tourism and agriculture department.

“This money will be reserved for the statue,” he said.

“It will be well spent, and will repay the city over and over again over the years.”

All the councillors requested more information on where exactly the money would come from, with Daniels saying Qaba would respond at the next unscheduled meeting.

EFF councillor Simphiwe Ntshiza said he did not want the funds to be taken from the development of another project in another ward.

“The report is not specific as to what this money had been allocated for.

“We need this information,” Ntshiza said.