Drugs worth almost R800,000 seized after high-speed car chase

Two suspects appeared in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after they were arrested for allegedly being in possession of Mandrax worth almost R800,000.

Eastern Cape police said the drugs had been confiscated on Monday after a high-speed chase on the R72 near Port Alfred.

Andrew Etokwudo, 47, and Princejeo Kpoe, 46, both from Central, Port Elizabeth, have been charged with dealing in drugs.

Police said the Mandrax estimated to be worth R780 000 was found stashed in the boot of the VW Polo and the probe into the drug dealing allegations had now been taken over by the Hawks.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the Port Alfred K9 Unit had spotted the Polo on the R72 as it was driving through town.

“The vehicle was travelling from the direction of East London towards Port Elizabeth when it overtook the police vehicle at a high speed.

“A chase ensued with the police using their flashing blue lights and blaring sirens to try to signal the vehicle to stop.”

She said police had managed to stop the car near the Rosehill Mall.

“During a search of the vehicle, a large packet containing Mandrax was found in the boot,” she said.

Port Alfred cluster commander Brigadier Morgan Govender commended the team for their vigilance and speedy response.

“Criminals beware. You will have great difficulty to pass through our coastal town as we have an extremely committed team who work closely with all emergency services,” Govender said.

The men will remain in custody until their bail application on March 23.