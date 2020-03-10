‘We feel their pain,’ say angry PE College students

A large group of irate PE College students gathered outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday to show their support for two of their peers who were allegedly raped in an abandoned building last week.

Those who filled the public gallery hurled insults at a 26-year-old double rape accused as he made his first appearance in court after his arrest on Thursday.

The man is accused of raping two students, aged 20 and 22, who had been walking in Govan Mbeki Avenue after accompanying a friend to the taxi terminus.

He is not being named as he has yet to plead to the charges.

The young women’s identities have been withheld because they are victims of rape.

As police were busy with the investigation on Thursday, one of the women had spotted the suspect crossing the street in Central and he was then arrested.

Last week, The Herald reported he had allegedly shoved the two students into an abandoned building, raping them among the rubble and overgrown grass in full view of an accomplice.

One of the women said she would never forget the “stench of the rapist”.