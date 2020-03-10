WATCH | The president vs the public protector: What you need to know

President Cyril Ramaphosa and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane head back to court on Tuesday.

That day, judgment is expected to be handed down in Ramaphosa's application for a judicial review of Mkhwebane’s report into the funding of his 2017 ANC presidential election campaign.

Ramaphosa applied to the high court in Pretoria to have the report overturned and declared unlawful.

The court heard arguments in the case in February 2020.