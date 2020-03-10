The Herald Cooking Masterclass returns

Do you love good food, good wine and good company?

The Herald Cooking Masterclass combines all three of these ingredients for a great night out and an experience which you can savour again and again back home as the “master” of your own kitchen.

The Herald Cooking Masterclass series for 2020 will deliver a fun dining experience that will make you fall in love with the joy of cooking.

Capsicum Culinary Studio Port Elizabeth campus principal Beryldene Bain said the idea behind the series was that, while having a fun and interactive cooking experience, participants would also pick up a few tips and tricks from the Capsicum professional chefs who will guide them through their recipes.

“The classes are for anyone who loves good food and wants to broaden their horizons in the kitchen by whipping up something new for their loved ones at home,” Bain said.

“There is a definite growth in foodies and food trends in the region, and we look forward to welcoming participants to our new space and kitchen.”

The Capsicum chefs will share recipes, ideas and cooking tips with participants of The Herald Masterclass, who will also be assisted by student chefs in the kitchen of the new Capsicum Culinary Studio in Newmarket Road, Greenacres.

Bain said the series — with artisan bread-making, sushi and soft cheeses on the menu — was designed to introduce participants to out-of-the-box cooking ideas.

“We will be taking the participants on a journey of food trends.

“We are very excited to introduce them to new themes to spice up their suppers and entertainment at home.

“The experience of The Herald Masterclass, however, remains the same social, fun and relaxed night out,” Bain said.

One of the Masterclass’s themes for the year will be molecular gastronomy where the art and science of cooking will be explored.

Participants will also be taught how to make macaroons during another cooking Masterclass.

Each dish in the series will be paired with Three Peaks Wines’ award-winning new vintages, Mount Vernon Wine Estate area manager Chantal Schoonbee said.

“We will always have three different varietals available on the evening.

“I am looking forward to meeting new people and winning over some more wine lovers while they are cooking up a storm,” Schoonbee said.

Tickets to The Herald Masterclass are R380 a person for each class and include a welcome drink, basket of ingredients, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of Three Peaks wine.

Visit www.quicket.co.za to book tickets for the classes, with the first instalment taking place on March 26.