Steps to take to prevent the spread of coronavirus in communities

The minister of health Zweli Mkhize has urged South Africans to remain calm and take precautions following the latest confirmed coronavirus cases.

On Monday, Mkhize confirmed that another four people had tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total tally to seven.

Mkhize said citizens should not panic amidst the Covid-19 outbreak that has caused pandemonium globally.

He said there were steps that communities can take to prevent the spreading of the virus.

“So if you see someone is coughing, you can just stand at a bit of a distance. Also, when going to the bathroom, it is important to wash your hands. The other thing you need to understand, to get this infection you need to be in a really short distance of the infected person. If you are more than 1-1.5metres, my droplets won’t reach you,” Mkhize said.

He said people should use a tissue to cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.