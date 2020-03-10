Steps to take to prevent the spread of coronavirus in communities
The minister of health Zweli Mkhize has urged South Africans to remain calm and take precautions following the latest confirmed coronavirus cases.
On Monday, Mkhize confirmed that another four people had tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total tally to seven.
Mkhize said citizens should not panic amidst the Covid-19 outbreak that has caused pandemonium globally.
He said there were steps that communities can take to prevent the spreading of the virus.
“So if you see someone is coughing, you can just stand at a bit of a distance. Also, when going to the bathroom, it is important to wash your hands. The other thing you need to understand, to get this infection you need to be in a really short distance of the infected person. If you are more than 1-1.5metres, my droplets won’t reach you,” Mkhize said.
He said people should use a tissue to cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
“If you don’t have one nearby, you cough onto your elbow or use a cloth/handkerchief. That reduces the infection spread to the next person. The next thing to do is wash your hands with soap and water,” he said.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has also urged people to wash their hands regularly.
“People need to wash their hands regularly in homes, schools, and crowded public spaces such as markets, places of worship, train/bus stations, etc. before preparing food, before and after eating, after using the toilet and changing a child’s nappy, and after touching any animals. This will limit the spread of Covid-19.”
Sphelele Mjadu, from consumer goods company Unilever, said it was important for people to wash their hands constantly to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
“We have worked closely with governments and communities around the world to encourage proper handwashing with soap to help prevent the spread of infections and remain committed to this purpose through our ongoing school and clinic programmes. Right now, we are advising South Africans to wash their hands properly with any soap, not just Lifebuoy, at the key occasions to protect themselves and to visit our website and social media channels for further information and advice,” Mjadu said.