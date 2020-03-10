R20m to be saved on school nutrition

The department of basic education will save more than R20m on the reduction of stockpiling of food items.

This was announced by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga in Pretoria on Monday following her meeting with the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) which took place on Thursday last week to discuss a number of topics affecting the basic education sector.

Motshekga said among the things that were approved by the CEM was the reduction of orders for school nutrition for pupils in high school by 10% during examination times.

"It is estimated that the reduction of stockpiling of food items will save the department a whopping R20.6-million per year. This amount could be re-allocated and re-invested into the national school nutrition programme.