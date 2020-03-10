News

Pupils blow the whistle on teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted them

By Naledi Shange - 10 March 2020
Pupils reported a teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted them in the Eastern Cape.
An Eastern Cape teacher is due to appear in the Mqanduli magistrate's court on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting several of his pupils, police said.

The man was employed at a secondary school in the area, said Brig Tembinkosi Kinana.

The matter was made public after the children decided to speak out,” said Kinana.

“In a quick reaction by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit, statements were obtained from some of the pupils, which subsequently led to the arrest of the suspect,” Kinana added.

