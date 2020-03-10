Man's thumb bitten off during altercation with prosecutor

PREMIUM

A verbal altercation over a broken fishing rod took a gruesome turn when a fisherman’s thumb was bitten off during a scuffle with a senior prosecutor.



What started out as a relaxed fishing trip for one family, and a camping trip along the Gamtoos River outside Port Elizabeth for another, ended with three arrests for attempted murder when the two groups clashed. ..

