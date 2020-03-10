Load-shedding will continue, says Eskom

Eskom said on Tuesday that load-shedding was on the cards for the rest of the week.

The power utility announced stage 2 load-shedding from 9am on Tuesday.

“There have been delays in returning some generation units to service that were expected to return to service [on Monday],” Eskom said in a statement.

“They will now only return during the course of the week. This has put additional pressure on the system and necessitated a continuation of load-shedding.”

Eskom said that demand for electricity had increased since January.

The power utility provided several tips on how to save electricity:



