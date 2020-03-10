Load-shedding will continue, says Eskom
Eskom said on Tuesday that load-shedding was on the cards for the rest of the week.
The power utility announced stage 2 load-shedding from 9am on Tuesday.
“There have been delays in returning some generation units to service that were expected to return to service [on Monday],” Eskom said in a statement.
“They will now only return during the course of the week. This has put additional pressure on the system and necessitated a continuation of load-shedding.”
Eskom said that demand for electricity had increased since January.
The power utility provided several tips on how to save electricity:
- Take food out of the freezer for dinner and put it in the fridge to thaw, eliminating the need to defrost it later with a microwave oven.
- Set air conditioners to 23°C.
- Switch off geysers during peak periods.
- Unplug cellphone chargers before leaving the house. They use electricity, even if the phone is not plugged in.
- Use the cold water tap where possible rather than the hot water tap (the geyser).
- Set swimming pool pumps to run twice a day, three hours at a time.
- At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines.