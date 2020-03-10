It started peacefully but became violent, says Mcebo Dlamini as he pleads guilty

What started as a legitimate protest escalated into an act of public violence, which disrupted academic activities of students and rendered his citizenship illegal.

This was the admission of Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini, who stated the sequence of events while pleading guilty to a charge of public violence and unlawfully and intentionally staying in SA.

By pleading guilty he avoided jail time, with four of the six charges he was facing falling away.

“Acting in concert with my co-perpetrators, during the said protest, we unlawfully assembled with a common intent to forcibly disturb the public peace and invade the rights of other persons by unlawfully and intentionally disrupting the academic activities of the University of the Witwatersrand,” Dlamini said as part of his admission of guilt, which the NPA made public on Monday evening.

In November last year, Dlamini pleaded not guilty and elected to remain silent in respect of the six charges against him.

“I, therefore, freely and voluntarily admit that my actions, whilst I was acting in concert with the protesters, unlawfully and intentionally invaded the rights of others by preventing them from attending academic lectures.

“None of my aforementioned actions were motivated by any personal gain,” he said.

Dlamini apologised to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for a scuffle that took place between the students and a police officer who was arresting him.

“I wish to unreservedly apologise to the SAPS and Lt-Col Dekker in respect of any wrong done to them during the course of my involvement in the protest.”

He expects to graduate in July in legal studies. “Thereafter, I wish to move on with my life outside of university life and issues.”

On the charge of residing in the country illegally, Dlamini explained how his citizenship was revoked.